Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Tech world debate on robots and jobs heats up

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

Are robots coming for your job?

Technology is killing jobs, and only technology can save them

TechCrunch - 3 hours ago

&nbsp;Are we living in historically unprecedented times for job loss? Or is this part of a cycle that predates even the Industrial Revolution? Is it possible to retrain our workforce for these ...

Weekend Open Forum: Should we be worried about robots taking human jobs?

Techspot - Fri 24 Mar 17

It&rsquo;s been estimated that over a third of all jobs could be lost through automation from robots and artificial intelligences over the next 20 years. As technology advances and machines ...

Trump treasury secretary: R2-D2 won't take your job for 50 years - CNET

CNET - Fri 24 Mar 17

Commentary: In an interview with Axios, Steve Mnuchin says he's very optimistic that AI won't affect jobs in the long run. He offers a Star Wars analogy.

Steve Mnuchin has been compromised (by robots)

TechCrunch - Fri 24 Mar 17

&nbsp;Not to downplay the apparently imminent existential threat of global trade, but this time the call is coming from inside the house. Well, not the House, but the cabinet, where Treasury ...

Treasury secretary doesn't see AI as a threat to jobs

Engadget - Fri 24 Mar 17

Anyone who&#039;s been paying attention to the rise of machine learning and artificial intelligence over the last decade likely will admit that those technologies are going to effect ...

Treasury secretary ‘not at all’ worried about robots taking jobs

The Verge - Fri 24 Mar 17

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he’s “not at all” worried about robots displacing American workers, and his definition of artificial intelligence comes from Star Wars. ...

Genius Behind Suicide Squad Claims Trump Has 'Perfect Genes' and Doesn't Eat McDonald's

Gizmodo - Fri 24 Mar 17

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Trump appointee also known as one of the executive producers of the Oscar-winning (*shudder*) film Suicide Squad, was interviewed by Axios’s Mike Allen ...

Automation Could End Meaningless Jobs—And None Too Soon

SingularityHub - 5 hours ago

What makes your work valuable? Does it fulfill you? Allow you to connect with or help people? Contribute to a greater good? Or does its value come from your income, which allows you to do other ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer