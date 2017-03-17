Stray supermassive black hole flung away by gravitational waves

Stray supermassive black hole flung away by gravitational wavesNewscientist - 4 hours ago
The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a one-billion solar mass black hole fleeing its galaxy, showing supermassive black holes can probably merge
Collision sent billion-Sun-sized object speeding away from galactic core
An international team of astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have uncovered a supermassive black hole that has been propelled out of the centre of the distant galaxy 3C186. ...Hubble detects supermassive black hole kicked out of galactic core, Eurekalert - Thu 23 Mar 17
We don’t understand quasars all that well, but are pretty certain that these incredibly bright lights belong in the centers of galaxies. So it looked a little weird when astronomers spotted ...
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University believe this unusual situation is the result of the almost unfathomable energy released when two black holes collided. The post Hubble spots rogue supermassive ...
Astronomers suspect that gravitational waves, first theorized by Albert Einstein, kicked the rogue black hole out of its galactic core by after the collision of two galaxies. ...
Astronomer suspect the ‘monster object’ was kicked out of the center as two large black holes merged, unleashing powerful gravitational waves, according to NASA.
Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have observed a supermassive black hole with a mass one million times that of our Sun hurtling away from its parent galaxy. It's ...
A supermassive black hole heftier than 1 billion suns has been ejected from the core of its galaxy by gravitational waves, a new study suggests.
Hubble Space Telescope was use to image quasar 3C 186, the signature of a black hole, far from the core of its host galaxy. Astronomers have theorized that gravitational waves may be behind ...
This rogue black hole may have been ousted from the center of its galaxy by gravitational waves.
A group of astronomers have located a supermassive black hole expelled from the center of galaxy 3C186.
Astronomers have uncovered a supermassive black hole that has been propelled out of the center of a distant galaxy by what could be the awesome power of gravitational waves.Gravitational wave kicks monster black hole out of galactic core, ScienceDaily - Thu 23 Mar 17
