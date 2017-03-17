Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Stray supermassive black hole flung away by gravitational waves

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a one-billion solar mass black hole fleeing its galaxy, showing supermassive black holes can probably merge

Supermassive black hole was ejected by gravitational waves

Physics World - 5 hours ago

Collision sent billion-Sun-sized object speeding away from galactic core

Hubble detects supermassive black hole kicked out of galactic core

Phys.org - Thu 23 Mar 17

An international team of astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have uncovered a supermassive black hole that has been propelled out of the centre of the distant galaxy 3C186. ...

Hubble detects supermassive black hole kicked out of galactic core, Eurekalert - Thu 23 Mar 17

Why Is This Quasar Running Away From Such a Handsome Galaxy?

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

We don’t understand quasars all that well, but are pretty certain that these incredibly bright lights belong in the centers of galaxies. So it looked a little weird when astronomers spotted ...

Hubble spots rogue supermassive black hole ejected from its galaxy

Extremetech - 4 hours ago

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University believe this unusual situation is the result of the almost unfathomable energy released when two black holes collided. The post Hubble spots rogue supermassive ...

Supermassive Black Hole Booted From Home by Einstein's Waves, Research Suggests

Discovery News - 5 hours ago

Astronomers suspect that gravitational waves, first theorized by Albert Einstein, kicked the rogue black hole out of its galactic core by after the collision of two galaxies. ...

Gravitational waves kick out monster black hole

Daily Mail - 24 hours ago

Astronomer suspect the ‘monster object’ was kicked out of the center as two large black holes merged, unleashing powerful gravitational waves, according to NASA.

Hubble telescope finds black hole shot out of a distant galaxy

Engadget - Thu 23 Mar 17

Astronomers using NASA&#039;s Hubble Space Telescope have observed a supermassive black hole with a mass one million times that of our Sun hurtling away from its parent galaxy. It&#039;s ...

Gravitational Waves Boot Gigantic Black Hole from Galaxy's Core

SPACE.com - Thu 23 Mar 17

A supermassive black hole heftier than 1 billion suns has been ejected from the core of its galaxy by gravitational waves, a new study suggests.

Supermassive Black Hole Jettisoned From Galactic Core, New Study | Video

SPACE.com - Thu 23 Mar 17

Hubble Space Telescope was use to image quasar 3C 186, the signature of a black hole, far from the core of its host galaxy. Astronomers have theorized that gravitational waves may be behind ...

Astronomers spot a runaway quasar

Astronomy.com - 9 hours ago

This rogue black hole may have been ousted from the center of its galaxy by gravitational waves.

Astronomers find supermassive black hole expelled from galaxy center

UPI - Thu 23 Mar 17

A group of astronomers have located a supermassive black hole expelled from the center of galaxy 3C186.

Gravitational wave kicks monster black hole out of galactic core

Eurekalert - Thu 23 Mar 17

Astronomers have uncovered a supermassive black hole that has been propelled out of the center of a distant galaxy by what could be the awesome power of gravitational waves.

Gravitational wave kicks monster black hole out of galactic core, ScienceDaily - Thu 23 Mar 17
Gravitational Wave Kicks Monster Black Hole Out of Galactic Core, Newswise - Thu 23 Mar 17
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer