Fossil named after Sir David Attenborough

BBC News - 15 hours ago

The ancient arthropod, found in Herefordshire, joins a long list of items named after the TV legend.

430 million-year-old fossil named in honor of Sir David Attenborough

Phys.org - 19 hours ago

An international team of scientists led by the University of Leicester has discovered a new 430 million-year-old fossil and has named it in honour of Sir David Attenborough - who grew up on ...

Ancient relative of crabs, shrimps and lobsters is named in honor of David Attenborough

L.A. Times - 18 hours ago

Scientists have discovered the fossil remains of a 430-million-year-old crustacean previously unknown to science – a proto-shrimp that they’re naming in honor of British naturalist and television ...

