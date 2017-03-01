Face recognition flushes out China's toilet paper crooks Phys.org - 11 hours ago A years-long crime spree by Chinese toilet paper thieves may have reached the end of its roll after park officials in southern Beijing installed facial recognition technology to flush out bathroom ...

Beijing park dispenses loo roll using facial recognition BBC Technology - 13 hours ago A Beijing park installs special machines to prevent visitors taking toilet roll home.

For toilet paper, line up here to get your face scanned - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 22 hours ago Spare a square? Facial-recognition technology rolls in to dole out toilet paper, and hopefully thwart TP theft, at a popular tourist destination in China.

China is fighting toilet paper thieves with facial recognition software The Verge - Mon 20 Mar 17 Biometric authentication is moving from phones to laptops and onward to... public bathrooms. Chinese authorities in Beijing are now combating a toilet paper stealing epidemic by locking ...