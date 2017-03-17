Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
New Zealand parrots enjoy a good laugh

Laughter can be contagious, even for birds. Andrew Masterson reports.

Chortling parrots join humans, apes and rats in elite club of species that find fun infectious and enjoy a laugh or two together

When people are feeling playful, they giggle and laugh, making others around them want to laugh and play too. Now, researchers reporting in Current Biology on March 20 have found that the particularly ...

When the kea plays its playful call other parrots just can't help themselves and join in.

Birds are incredible, beautiful creatures from afar. They have lots of colors, they have beaks, they can fly, and all that other neat birdy stuff. Up close, they are horrible, smelly dinosaurs ...

A new study has found that the kea parrot has a powerful ‘play call’ that can put others in the mood to play as well. This is the first non-mammal to demonstrate 'emotionally contagious' ...

If you hear two people laugh, chances are you’re going to smile or laugh yourself because laughter is contagious — and not just for humans. Some birds get giggle fits, too. Wild ...

New research has determined that New Zealand's clever kea parrot produces laughter-like calls that are contagious and promote playful behavior — and is the first known non-mammal ...

