Courtship behavior trapped in 100-million-year-old amber Phys.org - 7 hours ago Courtship behaviours, frequent among modern insects, have left extremely rare fossil traces. In odonates, the male must persuade the female to mate in tandem and the female should be willing ... Courtship behavior trapped in 100-million-year-old amber, Science Blog - 6 hours ago

Courtship behavior trapped in 100-million-year-old amber, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago



This Poor Cretaceous Damselfly Has Been Waiting 100 Million Years to Get Laid Gizmodo - 4 hours ago Scientists in China have discovered male damselflies caught in the act of trying to court females inside a piece of 100-million-year old amber. It’s an extremely rare find, providing a glimpse ...

Coitus interruptus: frisky insect trapped in 100-million-year-old amber Telegraph.co.uk Science - 5 hours ago