Mystery of how sperm swim revealed in mathematical formula

Sperm swimming technique 'all down to simple maths' BBC News - 9 hours ago Knowing why some sperm succeed and others fail could help treat male infertility, researchers say.

Should a child’s health concerns trump sperm donor privacy? Newscientist - Wed 15 Mar 17 Some donors in Australia have just been stripped of anonymity. What's the right balance between privacy and a person's need to know their genetic heritage?

The mathematical formula for sperm's success Daily Mail - 6 hours ago An international team of researchers led by the University of York, found the sperm's tail creates a characteristic rhythm that pushes it forwards, while the head is pulled backwards and sideways. ...