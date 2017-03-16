Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Netflix is swapping star ratings for thumbs up and thumbs down

When you finish watching something on Netflix, do you rate it? Maybe you&#039;ll sit (or stand) there, with all of that responsibility on your shoulders, for much longer than you need ...

Netflix is replacing five-star ratings with thumbs up or down

&nbsp;Netflix announced today that it would ditch its standard five-star rating scheme in favor of a much more simple thumbs up or down option. The streaming service said it had been testing ...

Netflix gives a thumbs-down to its old star rating system - CNET

Movie-streaming service is dumping its old five-star system for the Facebook-like thumb system.

Netflix's Plan to Change Its Rating System is Troubling

Users shouldn’t rely on the horde of unwashed masses to make their movie and TV viewing decisions for them. But still, rating systems are useful. Netflix five star system has been in place ...

Netflix Will Be Doing Away With Star Ratings

Do reviews and ratings play a huge role in you deciding what show to watch on Netflix? We suppose that is the point, after all if a TV series or a movie has been rated one star, it should be ...

Netflix is ditching five-star ratings in favor of a thumbs up

Todd Yellin, Netflix’s vice president of product, said in a press briefing today that the video streaming company would be changing its ratings system for the first time in several ...

Netflix scrapping star ratings system in favour of 'thumbs up, down' reviews

Netflix gives its five-star rating system a thumbs down

Netflix will introduce a thumbs up/thumbs down and percentage rating system in April.

Netflix Is Abandoning Star Ratings In Favor Of Facebook-Like Thumbs

Stars are sooo yesterday. Thumbs have become "the language of the global internet," says Netflix VP Todd Yellin. Stars are sooo yesterday. Thumbs have become "the language ...

