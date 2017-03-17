Tardigrades turn into glass to survive complete dehydration Newscientist - 8 hours ago Water bears make unique jelly proteins that form a glass-like cocoon to protect them from drought. The find could one day help make drought resistant crops

Tardigrades use unique protein to protect themselves from desiccation Phys.org - 9 hours ago Tardigrades, the microscopic animals also known as water bears and moss piglets, have captured the imagination of scientists for almost 250 years, thanks to their Muppet-like appearance and ... Tardigrades use unique protein to protect themselves from desiccation, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago



Unique proteins in tardigrades let them dry up Daily Mail - 6 hours ago Researchers from the University of North Carolina were interested in understanding how the creatures are able to endure dry conditions for such long periods of time.

Water bears can replace all the fluid in their bodies with a glass matrix Arstechnica - 7 hours ago Unique protein allows these microscopic animals to dry into husk, then return to life.

The Incredible Way Tardigrades Survive Total Dehydration Gizmodo - 9 hours ago Tardigrades, also known as “water bears,” are probably the toughest microscopic creatures on the planet, capable of surviving freezing, radiation, and even the vacuum of space. They’re ...