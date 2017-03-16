Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Weapons Physicist Posts Declassified Nuclear Test Videos to YouTube

A trove of footage from early U.S. nuclear weapons tests has just been declassified and uploaded to YouTube. The film release was part of a project headed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ...

Physicist declassifies rescued nuclear test films

The U.S. conducted 210 atmospheric nuclear tests between 1945 and 1962, with multiple cameras capturing each event at around 2,400 frames per second. But in the decades since, around 10,000 ...

Classified US nuclear test films saved for posterity

Because of their top secret status, about 10,000 reels of film recording the 210 above-ground nuclear tests conducted by the United States between 1945 and 1962 were allowed to rot in ...

Explosive U.S. Nuclear Test Footage Declassified And Uploaded For Your YouTube Viewing Pleasure

These videos are sure to explode all over the Internet; they are just the bomb. In all seriousness, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) weapons physicist Greg Spriggs went through ...

Newly restored nuclear test footage now available on YouTube

The US filmed every single nuclear test, and some of those films have now been declassified. The post Newly restored nuclear test footage now available on YouTube appeared first on ExtremeTech.

Doomsday Films: Hundreds of Nuclear-Weapons Test Footage Declassified

The historic test footage shows enormous mushroom clouds ballooning over the horizon.

Watch these declassified nuclear test films on YouTube

There&#039;s something both beautiful and unnerving about a mushroom cloud. The United States conducted around 216 atmospheric nuclear tests between 1945 and 1992, many taking place ...

Rare restored footage reveals hundred of nuclear blasts

Between 1945 and 1962, the US conducted 210 atmospheric nuclear tests. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have been working to declassify the footage for five years. ...

You can now watch these declassified nuclear test movies on YouTube

Between 1945 and 1962, the United States conducted over 200 nuclear tests up high in the atmosphere to learn about the power of nuclear weapons. The terrifying explosions were filmed ...

Rare Nuclear Test Films Saved, Declassified, and Uploaded to YouTube

From 1945 until 1962, the United States conducted 210 atmospheric nuclear tests—the kind with the big mushroom cloud and all that jazz. Above-ground nuke testing was banned in 1963, but there ...

Weapon Physicist Declassifies Rescued Nuclear Test Films

Weapon physicist Greg Spriggs is on a mission to preserve decomposing films of U.S. atmospheric nuclear tests. The first batch of these declassified films were released today.

