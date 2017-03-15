Absence of dark matter startles astronomers Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago The spin of extremely old and distant galaxies shows they are dominated by regular matter rather than the dark stuff. Cathal O'Connell reports.

Dark matter took its time to wrap around early galaxies Newscientist - 7 hours ago Large spiral galaxies today rotate more quickly than they should, but was it always that way? New maps of ancient galaxies suggest a dark secret

Distant galaxies lack dark matter, study suggests ScienceNews - 7 hours ago Slower-than-expected velocities of stars in distant galaxies, if confirmed, could reshape astronomers’ ideas of galaxy formation and evolution.

