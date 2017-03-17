Fossil algae hold clues to origin of modern photosynthesis Nature News - 2 hours ago The 1.6-billion-year-old specimens hold promise for settling long-running debate.

World's oldest plant-like fossils discovered Phys.org - 2 hours ago Scientists at the Swedish Museum of Natural History have found fossils of 1.6 billion-year-old probable red algae. The spectacular finds, publishing on 14 March in the open access journal PLOS ...

Fossils from 1.6 billion years ago may be oldest-known plants Reuters - 1 hours ago WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fossils unearthed in India that are 1.6 billion years old and look like red algae may represent the earliest-known plants, a discovery that could force scientists to reassess ...

