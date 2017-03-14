Virtual end-of-world game shows people aren't likely to resort to aggression

Virtual end-of-world game shows people aren't likely to resort to aggressionTechXplore - 8 hours ago
(TechXplore)—A small international team of researchers has found that when people play a virtual world game, they do not resort to riotous behavior if they know their world is going to end. ...
Video game beta test reveals how we might act if the world endsNewscientist - Mon 13 Mar 17
Players who tried out role-playing game ArcheAge knew their characters would be deleted at the end of the test, and acted differently when the end was nigh
Life at the 'end of the world' isn't all looting and pillagingEngadget - 14 hours ago
Typically, end-of-the-world scenarios involve rioting, looting and chaos. Those depictions are from pop culture, though, and not based on any sort of real world data. For an idea of ...
What REALLY happens when the world endsDaily Mail - Mon 13 Mar 17
A new study analyzed people’s actions in an ‘end times’ scenario, using a closed beta test of the game ArcheAge as a proxy. It revealed that pro-social behaviour becomes more common. ...