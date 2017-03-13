Flash Physics: Star in tight orbit around black hole, nanocubes detect nitrogen dioxide, Born's rule prevails Physics World - 5 hours ago Today's selection of need-to-know updates from the world of physics

Star in closest orbit ever seen around black hole Phys.org - Mon 13 Mar 17 Astronomers have found evidence of a star that whips around a likely black hole twice an hour. This could be the tightest orbital dance ever seen by a black hole and a companion star in our ...

Star spotted in closest orbit ever around black holeÂ Telegraph.co.uk Science - 4 hours ago

Record-Setting Star Orbits Dangerously Close to Black Hole SPACE.com - 9 hours ago A white dwarf star apparently whips around its companion black hole once every 28 minutes, a new study suggests. That means the two objects are likely separated by just 2.5 Earth-moon distances ...

Black Hole Found Clutching a White Dwarf in the Closest Such Orbit Ever Seen Discovery News - 10 hours ago Scientists don't know how the cosmic odd couple came to exist, or how long their intimate tango will last.

White Dwarf Star Orbits Black Hole In Less Than Half An Hour | Video SPACE.com - Mon 13 Mar 17 Once every half an hour is the time it takes for a white dwarf to orbit around a nearby black hole in binary system X9. It's the closest pairing of a star and black hole observed yet. The system ...

This Black Hole Keeps Its Own White Dwarf ‘Pet’ Astroengine - Mon 13 Mar 17 The most compact star-black hole binary has been discovered, but the star seems to be perfectly happy whirling around the massive singularity twice an hour. A star in the globular cluster of ...