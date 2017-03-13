Researchers make dramatic improvement in 3-D printing for home use Phys.org - 3 hours ago Waseda University researchers have developed a process to dramatically improve the quality of 3D printed resin products. The process combines greatly improved surface texture and higher structural ...

Scientists develop new surface finishing for 3D-printing UPI - 3 hours ago Researchers at Waseda University in Japan have developed a process to dramatically improve the quality of 3D-printed resin products.