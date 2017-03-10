Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Could fast radio bursts really be powering alien space ships?

Two researchers have suggested that mysterious bursts of energy could propel alien spaceships around the universe – if such alien travellers happen to exist

Humanity might have received a message from aliens that it isn't checking, says Harvard professor

What has been seen as a quirk of space could actually be a signal of an alien probe, says Avi Loeb

Could fast radio bursts be powering alien probes?

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence has looked for many different signs of alien life, from radio broadcasts to laser flashes, without success. However, newly published research suggests ...

Could Mysterious Cosmic Light Flashes Be Powering Alien Spacecraft?

Bizarre flashes of cosmic light may actually be generated by advanced alien civilizations, as a way to accelerate interstellar spacecraft to tremendous speeds, a new study suggests.

Mysterious flashes could be alien spacecraft at work,Â Harvard scientists say

Wild New Theory Suggests Radio Bursts Beyond Our Galaxy Are Powering Alien Starships

Since their discovery ten years ago, fast radio bursts have confounded astronomers. These intergalactic pulses of radio energy have defied explanation, but a new theory suggests a technological ...

Are fast radio bursts powering alien space probes?

Researchers from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics say an artificial origin is 'worth contemplating' as they argue mysterious signals could be evidence of alien space explorers. ...

Fast Radio Bursts and Alien Life

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are brief, bright, and distant bursts of radio emissions that are of unknown origin. Recently they have been in the news because of a paper which explores the feasibility ...

Mysterious radio bursts could be powering alien spaceships

Strange bursts of radio waves are puzzling astrophysicists. Could they be evidence of advanced technology?

Harvard scientists: ‘Fast radio bursts’ might come from alien spaceships

From time to time, the world is treated to a genuine theory from respected experts on subjects that are usually confined to science fiction. Take Elon Musk&#8217;s suggestion that our world ...

