Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Neanderthal tooth plaque hints at meals — and kisses

Nature News - 50 minutes ago

Analysis paints picture of diets, medicine and possible intimacy with humans.

Ancient dental plaque tells tales of Neandertal diet and disease

ScienceNews - 51 minutes ago

Researchers have reconstructed the diet and disease history of ancient Neandertals.

New insight into secret lives of Neanderthals

BBC News - 51 minutes ago

Neanderthals dosed themselves with painkillers and possibly penicillin, according to a study of their teeth.

Neanderthals may have medicated with penicillin and painkillers

Newscientist - 1 hours ago

DNA extracted from dental plaque suggests our extinct cousins could self-medicate and they shared mouth bacteria with humans, perhaps transmitted by kissing

Dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin'

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

Ancient DNA found in the dental plaque of Neandertals - our nearest extinct relative - has provided remarkable new insights into their behaviour, diet and evolutionary history, including their ...

Neanderthals discovered aspirin 40,000 years ago

Daily Mail - 51 minutes ago

Researchers, led by the University of Adelaide, made the discovery after studying dental samples taken from the remains of five Neanderthals found in Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Neanderthal teeth tell tales of diet and medicine

Arstechnica - 1 hours ago

But interpreting rudimentary DNA evidence requires some leaps.

Gunk from Neanderthals' teeth tells us they used medicine

The Verge - 1 hours ago

How much can you learn from Neanderthal plaque? A lot, scientists have discovered: DNA from the plaque provides an amazingly detailed view into the life of our extinct human relatives, ...

Ancient Tooth Plaque Divulges Neanderthal's Surprisingly Diverse Diets

Gizmodo - 1 hours ago

It’s a good thing Neanderthals didn’t brush their teeth, otherwise we humans might not have been able to find out what they ate.Read more...

Ancient Dental Plaque Reveals That Neanderthals Used 'Aspirin'

Discovery News - 1 hours ago

DNA harvested from tartar on the teeth of Neanderthals has turned out to be a treasure trove, providing valuable dietary data as well as the oldest microbial genome yet sequenced. ...

Caveman menu: Woolly rhino in Belgium, mushrooms in Spain

AP - 51 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Eating like a caveman meant chowing down on woolly rhinos and sheep in Belgium, but munching on mushrooms, pine nuts and moss in Spain. It all depended on where they ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer