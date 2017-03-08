Galactic dust discovery lets us look back through space and time Gizmag - 21 minutes ago An international team of astronomers has detected the dusty remains of some of the earliest stars to shine on the universe. The light from the galaxy, known as A2744_YD4, left its source ...

Astronomers detect oldest known stardust in distant galaxy ScienceNews - 8 hours ago The first stardust ever generated in the universe may have been spotted in a distant galaxy, seen as it was 600 million years after the Big Bang.

Young Galaxy's Old Stardust Sheds Light on the First Stars Discovery News - 50 minutes ago A recently found galaxy is so far away, astronomers see it the way that it looked when the universe was only 600 million years old.

Old Stardust in Young Galaxy Sheds Light on the First Stars SPACE.com - 7 hours ago Astronomers have spotted a young galaxy far, far away that is loaded with ancient stardust from some of the earliest stars in the universe.