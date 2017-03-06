Scientists tweak seat cushion material to clean oil spills Phys.org - 6 minutes ago Federal researchers have created a new tool to clean up oil spills by tinkering with the kind of foam found in seat cushions.

Smart sponge absorbs 90 times its weight in crude oil Daily Mail - 5 hours ago Scientists from Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois created a sponge made from polyurethane and polyimide plastics which could effectively soak up crude oil.