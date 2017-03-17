Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Light-controlled self-assembling material knows when to fold 'em

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

We've previously seen self-folding structures that are triggered by light, and it's a technique that works well for turning flat planes into simple 3D shapes like cubes and pyramids. ...

Researchers remotely control sequence in which 2-D sheets fold into 3-D structures

Phys.org - Fri 3 Mar 17

Inspired by origami, North Carolina State University researchers have found a way to remotely control the order in which a two-dimensional (2-D) sheet folds itself into a three-dimensional (3-D) ...

Researchers remotely control sequence in which 2-D sheets fold into 3-D structures, ScienceDaily - Fri 3 Mar 17

Watch origami fold with no one touching it

The Verge - 10 hours ago

Scientists have a discovered a way to fold origami — without physically touching it. By shining different colors of light on a sheet of Shrinky Dink plastic, researchers remotely ...

New 2D material can build itself into ANY 3D object 

Daily Mail - Fri 3 Mar 17

Researchers from North Carolina State University found that they could make coloured ink contract using different colours of UV light to cause a 2D sheet to bend and shape into a 3D object. ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer