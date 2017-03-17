Light-controlled self-assembling material knows when to fold 'em Gizmag - 2 hours ago We've previously seen self-folding structures that are triggered by light, and it's a technique that works well for turning flat planes into simple 3D shapes like cubes and pyramids. ...

Researchers remotely control sequence in which 2-D sheets fold into 3-D structures Phys.org - Fri 3 Mar 17 Inspired by origami, North Carolina State University researchers have found a way to remotely control the order in which a two-dimensional (2-D) sheet folds itself into a three-dimensional (3-D) ... Researchers remotely control sequence in which 2-D sheets fold into 3-D structures, ScienceDaily - Fri 3 Mar 17



Watch origami fold with no one touching it The Verge - 10 hours ago Scientists have a discovered a way to fold origami — without physically touching it. By shining different colors of light on a sheet of Shrinky Dink plastic, researchers remotely ...