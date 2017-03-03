What makes a panda black and white? Gizmag - 7 hours ago Scientists have thrown up plenty of potential reasons for the contrasting colors of the giant panda bear. Could they be for stealth, regulating temperature or a warning to potential ...

Scientists who answered why zebras have black and white stripes pose the question to pandas Phys.org - 8 hours ago The scientists who uncovered why zebras have black and white stripes (to repel biting flies), took the coloration question to giant pandas in a study published this week in the journal Behavioral ...

Pandas are black and white for hiding and communication Daily Mail - 5 hours ago Pandas' black and white markings allow them to blend into a range of habitats including snowy mountains and tropical forests, researchers at UC Davis and CSU Long Beach have found.

Study explains why the panda is black and white UPI - 4 hours ago New research suggests the panda's black and white patterns serve two main functions -- camouflage and communication.