What makes a panda black and white?

Gizmag - 7 hours ago

Scientists have thrown up plenty of potential reasons for the contrasting colors of the giant panda bear. Could they be for stealth, regulating temperature or a warning to potential ...

The scientists who uncovered why zebras have black and white stripes (to repel biting flies), took the coloration question to giant pandas in a study published this week in the journal Behavioral ...

Pandas' black and white markings allow them to blend into a range of habitats including snowy mountains and tropical forests, researchers at UC Davis and CSU Long Beach have found.

The giant panda's distinct black-and-white markings have two functions: camouflage and communication. The study found that most of the panda -- its face, neck, belly, rump -- is white to help ...

