Skulls Found in China Are Part Human, Part Neanderthal

TIME - 6 hours ago

It's a mix that so far hasn't been seen in a hominid fossil

Skulls found in China are part human, part Neanderthal, RedOrbit - 5 hours ago

Ancient skulls give clues to China human history

BBC News - 11 hours ago

Two skulls found in China shed light on the ancient humans who inhabited the region before the arrival of our own species.

100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space

Phys.org - Thu 2 Mar 17

Two partial archaic human skulls, from the Lingjing site, Xuchang, central China, provide a new window into the biology and populations patterns of the immediate predecessors of modern humans ...

100,000-year-old skulls found challenge theory on mankind

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

The discovery of two skulls have challenged the common belief that all modern humans are descended from Africa. The cranial fossil remains were found in 2007 and 2014 in Xuchang, China. ...

Fossils reveal ancient “unknown” human in China

Arstechnica - Thu 2 Mar 17

Two skulls are a "mosaic" of modern and Neanderthal features.

'Patchwork' Early Human Fossils Suggest Intermixing

Livescience - Thu 2 Mar 17

Fossils unearthed in China show a strange patchwork of features, with the large brains of modern humans; the low, broad skulls of earlier humans; and the inner ears of Neanderthals.

New finds from China suggest human evolution probably of regionally continuity

Eurekalert - 9 hours ago

In their recent study, paleontologists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) and their collaborators reported two early Late Pleistocene (~105,000- to 125,000-year-old) ...

