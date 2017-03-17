Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
How rival bots battled their way to poker supremacy

Nature News - 19 minutes ago

Artificial-intelligence programs harness game-theory strategies and deep learning to defeat human professionals in two-player hold'em.

Texas Hold'em AI Bot Taps Deep Learning to Demolish Humans

IEEE Spectrum - 1 hours ago

A deep learning AI has beaten human poker pros with the hardware equivalent of a gaming laptop

DeepStack the first computer program to outplay human professionals at heads-up no-limit Texas hold'em poker

TechXplore - 2 hours ago

A team of computing scientists from the University of Alberta's Computer Poker Research Group is once again capturing the world's collective fascination with artificial intelligence. In a historic ...

Winning against a computer isn’t in the cards for poker pros

ScienceNews - 2 hours ago

Poker-playing computers beat professional players at heads-up no-limit Texas Hold’em.

Could AI bot beat Bond in a Casino Royale style showdown

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

A team of scientists from the University of Alberta have created DeepStack, a computer system that could challenge the poker face of even the world's greatest spy.

Poker-playing AI program first to beat pros at no-limit Texas hold 'em

ScienceDaily - 20 minutes ago

A team of computing scientists is once again capturing the world's collective fascination with artificial intelligence. In a historic result for the flourishing AI research community, the team ...

