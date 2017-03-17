How rival bots battled their way to poker supremacy

How rival bots battled their way to poker supremacyNature News - 19 minutes ago
Artificial-intelligence programs harness game-theory strategies and deep learning to defeat human professionals in two-player hold'em.
A deep learning AI has beaten human poker pros with the hardware equivalent of a gaming laptop
A team of computing scientists from the University of Alberta's Computer Poker Research Group is once again capturing the world's collective fascination with artificial intelligence. In a historic ...
Poker-playing computers beat professional players at heads-up no-limit Texas Hold’em.
A team of scientists from the University of Alberta have created DeepStack, a computer system that could challenge the poker face of even the world's greatest spy.
A team of computing scientists is once again capturing the world's collective fascination with artificial intelligence. In a historic result for the flourishing AI research community, the team ...