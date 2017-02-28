Lasers Illuminate the Evolution of Flight

Lasers Illuminate the Evolution of FlightDiscover Magazine - 12 hours ago
Firing lasers at fossils continues to be a winning strategy for paleontologists. The new technique brings hidden details in fossils to the forefront, including remnants of soft tissue invisible ...
Lasers flesh out dino-bird profilePhys.org - 15 hours ago
A chicken-sized, feathered dinosaur that scuttled around Earth 160 million years ago is helping flesh out the missing link between land-bound animals and flying ones, scientists said Tuesday.
This May Be Our Best Idea of What a Dinosaur Really Looked LikeNational Geographic - 57 minutes ago
This feathered dinosaur is revealing clues on the origin of flightUSA today - 11 hours ago
By using high-powered lasers on ancient fossils, we now have a good idea what one species of feathered dinosaur probably looked like.        
Feathered beast dinosaurs Anchiornis had bird-like armsDaily Mail - 16 hours ago
Researchers from the University of Hong Kong and Linyi University in China used laser-stimulated fluorescence imaging on nine specimens of the bird-like dinosaur, Anchiornis.
This Laser Reconstruction of a Four-Winged Dinosaur Is IncredibleGizmodo - 17 hours ago
Using high-powered lasers, paleontologists have detected rare traces of soft tissue in the fossilized remains of Anchiornis—a four-winged dinosaur that lived during the late Jurassic period. ...