Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

First evidence of rocky planet formation in Tatooine system

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Evidence of planetary debris surrounding a double sun, 'Tatooine-like' system has been found for the first time by a UCL-led team of researchers.

First evidence of rocky planet formation in Tatooine system, Astrobiology Magazine - 3 hours ago

Tatooine-like planet is spotted 1,000 light years away

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

A research team led by University College London has found rocky debris orbiting a binary system 1,000 light-years away, which they have compared to the Tatooine system from Star Wars. ...

Astronomers find evidence of rocky planets around a dead star and a failed one

Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago

The white dwarf / brown dwarf pair show evidence of a rocky planet hiding somewhere in their midst.

Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago

Sheffield UK (SPX) Feb 27, 2017 Evidence of planetary debris surrounding a double sun in a Star Wars-like system has been found by a team of researchers including scientists from the University ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer