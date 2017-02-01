Resurrecting extinct species might come at a terrible cost Phys.org - 2 hours ago Bringing back extinct species could lead to biodiversity loss rather than gain, according to work featuring University of Queensland researchers.

Scientists: We Shouldn't Bring Back Extinct Species Gizmodo - 2 hours ago Earlier this month, the media was abuzz about “de-extinction,” after Harvard scientist George Church claimed we’d be able to grow a (probably non-viable) wooly mammoth embryo in the next ...