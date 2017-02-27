AT&T To install Smart Streetlights To Monitor Traffic

AT&T To install Smart Streetlights To Monitor TrafficUbergizmo - 2 hours ago
As our homes are getting smarter and more connected, why not our cities too, right? At CES earlier this year, AT&T unveiled their plans for the Smart Cities program, and now it looks like ...
AT&T's smart streetlights can smooth traffic, detect gunshotsEngadget - 5 hours ago
AT&amp;T first unveiled its ambitious "Smart Cities" program at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, but now we have an idea as to how it's going to work. The telecom has signed ...