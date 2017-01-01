Scientists Practice Total Eclipse Science During Annular Solar Eclipse Sunday SPACE.com - 2 hours ago Jay Pasachoff is involved in a slew of science investigations that will run during the 2017 total solar eclipse. Sunday's annular eclipse will provide a practice run for those experiments.

See the 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse in Slooh Webcast Sunday! SPACE.com - 2 hours ago A Southern Hemisphere solar eclipse and its spectacular "ring of fire" will be broadcast live through Slooh's online observatory on Sunday at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT).

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will appear on Sunday Daily Mail - 20 hours ago There will be a full solar eclipse on Sunday 26 February that will be visible to more than half a billion people across the world - mainly in southern parts of Africa and South America. ...