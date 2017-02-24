Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

A newly discovered trove of 16 engraved and otherwise modified limestone blocks, created 38,000 years ago, confirms the ancient origins of the pointillist techniques later adopted by 19th and ...

Finding of 38,000 Year-Old Engravings Confirms Ancient Origins of Technique Used by Seurat, Van Gogh, Pissarro, and Lichtenstein, Newswise - 3 hours ago

Just Like Van Gogh: Prehistoric Artists Used Pointillist Technique

Livescience - 4 hours ago

The artistic techniques used by Vincent van Gogh and Georges Seurat were considered groundbreaking in their day, but a recent discovery in southwestern France shows that people were using similar ...

Engravings confirm ancient birth of painting technique

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

A team led by New York University uncovered a trove of 16 engraved limestone blocks that reveal that Van Gogh's famed pointillist technique was actually invented by the Aurignacians. ...

38,000-year-old pointillism rock art found in France

UPI - 1 hours ago

Newly discovered rock art in France suggests the origins pointillism can be traced back more than 35,000 years to the Upper Paleolithic.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer