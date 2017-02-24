The stories of supernova 1987A, as told by ScienceNews - 4 hours ago In the wee hours of February 24, 1987, astronomers caught their first glimpse of supernova 1987A. Science News brings you that story, in multiple ways.

Hubble captures 30th anniversary image of supernova 1987A Phys.org - 6 hours ago Three decades ago, a massive stellar explosion sent shockwaves not only through space but also through the astronomical community. SN 1987A was the closest observed supernova to Earth since ... Cosmic blast from the past, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago



Celebrate Supernova 1987A’s 30th birthday with a stellar image set Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago Astronomers commemorate one of the brightest supernovae in 400 years with new images and models of this stellar remnant.

Hubble snaps 30th anniversary pic of closest modern supernova UPI - 4 hours ago Hubble is celebrating the 30th anniversary of SN 1987A with a new picture of the famed supernova.