The stories of supernova 1987A, as told by

ScienceNews - 4 hours ago

In the wee hours of February 24, 1987, astronomers caught their first glimpse of supernova 1987A. Science News brings you that story, in multiple ways.

Hubble captures 30th anniversary image of supernova 1987A

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Three decades ago, a massive stellar explosion sent shockwaves not only through space but also through the astronomical community. SN 1987A was the closest observed supernova to Earth since ...

Cosmic blast from the past, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

Celebrate Supernova 1987A’s 30th birthday with a stellar image set

Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago

Astronomers commemorate one of the brightest supernovae in 400 years with new images and models of this stellar remnant.

Hubble snaps 30th anniversary pic of closest modern supernova

UPI - 4 hours ago

Hubble is celebrating the 30th anniversary of SN 1987A with a new picture of the famed supernova.

The Dawn of a New Era for Supernova 1987A

Newswise - 6 hours ago

Three decades ago, astronomers spotted one of the brightest exploding stars in more than 400 years. The titanic supernova, called Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A), blazed with the power of 100 million ...

