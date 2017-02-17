Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Seven Earth-size planets found around nearby star may have water

Newscientist - 1 hours ago

The small, cool star TRAPPIST-1 is one of the best places to look for life in the Milky Way: its seven rocky planets might all have water and atmospheres

Seven Earth-sized planets found orbiting nearby red dwarf star

Gizmag - 3 hours ago

An international team of astronomers has announced the discovery of seven Earth-sized exoplanets in orbit around a nearby ultracool red dwarf star. Whilst all the exoplanets discovered ...

These seven alien worlds could help explain how planets form

Nature News - 4 hours ago

The Earth-sized astronomical bounty circles a dim star that flew under the radar of exoplanet researchers.

Nasa's 'holy grail': Entire solar system that could support alien life discovered

The Independent - 4 hours ago

It is &apos;amazing&apos; how similar the entire solar system is to Earth

NASA discovers entire new solar system: What could life there look like?

The Independent - 4 hours ago

&apos;The spectacle would be beautiful&apos; according to one of the scientists involved in the findings

NASA Announces a Single Star Is Home to At Least 7 Earthlike Planets

TIME - 4 hours ago

It may host our best hope for life in space

Seven Earth-sized planets orbit nearby supercool star

ScienceNews - 4 hours ago

A planetary system called TRAPPIST-1 has seven Earth-sized planets, three in the habitable zone, researchers report.

Star's seven Earth-sized worlds set record

BBC News - 4 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a single star - a record number.

Temperate earth-sized worlds found in extraordinarily rich planetary system

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Astronomers have found a system of seven Earth-sized planets just 40 light-years away. They were detected as they passed in front of their parent star, the dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. Three of them ...

7 new Earth-like exoplanets discovered, NASA announces

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered not one, not two, but seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a star called TRAPPIST-1.

NASA found 7 “Earthlike” planets just under 40 light years away

TechCrunch - 3 hours ago

&nbsp;NASA has discovered seven planets with Earth-like qualities orbiting a nearby star making them among the strongest candidates in the continued search for extraterrestrial life among  known ...

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star That Could Hold Life

KQED Science - 3 hours ago

On Wednesday, NASA holds a news conference to announce the historic new discovery.

Major Discovery! 7 Earth-Size Alien Planets Circle Nearby Star

SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

Astronomers have never seen anything like this before: Seven Earth-size alien worlds orbit the same tiny, dim star, and all of them may be capable of supporting life as we know it, a new study ...

The 7 Earth-Sized Planets of TRAPPIST-1 in Pictures

SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

On Feb. 22, 2017, scientists announced the discovery of TRAPPIST-1, an alien solar system with at least seven Earth-sized planets. See pictures of the discovery here.

7 Earth-like worlds could be best bet to find alien life - CNET

CNET - 4 hours ago

Astronomers call it the most incredible star system they've ever seen. A newly discovered set of exoplanets only 39 light-years away could be the perfect lab for finally proving we aren't alone.

This solar system of seven Earth-sized planets may be the best place to look for alien life

The Verge - 4 hours ago

Around 40 light-years away, seven Earth-sized planets have been spotted orbiting closely around a small, ultra-cool star. It’s one of the largest solar systems that’s ever been ...

Nearby system has 7 Earth-sized planets, several in the habitable zone

Arstechnica - 4 hours ago

Less than 40 light years away, TRAPPIST-1 hosts a plethora of planets.

These Seven Earth-Sized Exoplanets Have Everyone Freaking Out Over Alien Life

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

After a deluge of teasing press releases and premature speculation, we can finally share some Very Important NASA News: Today, the agency announced that a team of scientists has confirmed seven ...

A Nearby Star Has 7 Earth-Sized Planets — and 3 Could Be Habitable

Discovery News - 4 hours ago

Future scans of the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets' atmospheres could reveal if any possess life.

A whopping seven Earth-size planets were just found orbiting a nearby star

Popular Science - 4 hours ago

Space Three of them may be habitable Scientists have hit the jackpot, discovering seven Earth-size exoplanets orbiting a star just 39 light-years away. Read on.

Newly-found star system has SEVEN Earth-like planets

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

The planets were discovered orbiting a dwarf star known as Trappist-1, which is 39 light years from Earth. The international group of researchers claim they will know if life exists there ...

Newly discovered network of planets could harbor water and life, scientists say

USA today - 4 hours ago

Seven Earth-sized worlds, each potentially capable of hosting liquid water and therefore life, found in orbit around a star some 40 light-years away. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Found: Seven rocky Earth-sized planets in orbit around a nearby star

L.A. Times - 4 hours ago

Found: Seven rocky Earth-sized planets in orbit around a nearby star By Amina Khan Feb. 22, 2017 An artist's impression shows the view just above the surface of one of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 ...

Astronomers find seven Earth-size planets where life may be possible

Reuters - 4 hours ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Astronomers have found a nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets, three of which circle their parent star at the right distance for liquid surface ...

7 Earth-Like Worlds Orbit a Star So Cool, You Didn’t Know It Existed

Wired Science - 3 hours ago

But scientists have no idea what they look like. The post 7 Earth-Like Worlds Orbit a Star So Cool, You Didn’t Know It Existed appeared first on WIRED.

NASA announces discovery of 3 Earth-sized habitable planets around single star

UPI - 3 hours ago

Brooks HaysFeb. 22 (UPI) -- NASA announced the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets surrounding a single star, three of which are entirely within the planetary system's habitable zone.

NASA Telescope Reveals Largest Batch of Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Around Single Star

Astrobiology Magazine - 3 hours ago

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has revealed the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star.

This tiny solar system packs in seven Earth-size planets

Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago

&hellip; and they might all be habitable.

Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets

SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago

Munich, Germany (SPX) Feb 22, 2017 Astronomers have found a system of seven Earth-sized planets just 40 light-years away. Using ground and space telescopes, including ESO's Very Large Telescope, ...

Seven Terrestrial Exoplanets Around a Nearby Star

SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago

Bern, Switzerland (SPX) Feb 22, 2017 TRAPPIST-1 is the name of the small, ultracool star that is the new hot topic in astronomy and the search for life outside our solar system. Observing ...

