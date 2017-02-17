Power may have passed via women in ancient Chaco Canyon society ScienceNews - 3 hours ago DNA points to a 330-year-long reign of a maternal dynasty centered in New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon.

Moms Rule! Excavation at Chaco Canyon Reveals Maternal Lineage Livescience - 5 hours ago Hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus landed in the New World, a complex society in what is now New Mexico passed down power through its maternal line, a new study finds.

