UPS successfully tests drone deliveries with lorry-mounted octocopter The Independent - 2 hours ago 'This will not replace our service providers'

UPS Tests Drone Package Deliveries To Residential Customers, Forecasts Millions In Cost Savings HotHardware - 1 hours ago Shippers like UPS and FedEx are looking for new ways to make the package delivery process more efficient as volume and costs increase across the board. For its part, UPS just showed off a new ...

UPS tests drone deliveries in Florida to cut costs Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Package delivery company UPS tested home delivery by drone in Lithia, Florida, on Monday, the first step in what the company hopes will be a move toward more automated delivery.

UPS tests van-top delivery drone USA today - 2 hours ago Both the drone industry and federal regulators are years away from actual, legal drone deliveries in the United States.

UPS wants UAVs to cover its 'last mile' deliveries Engadget - 2 hours ago Drone-based deliveries are quickly moving out of the realm of science fiction. Amazon, 7-11 and a host of startups are already toying with the idea. Now, UPS, one of the biggest parcel ...

UPS Showcases New Delivery Drone, Fucks It All Up Gizmodo - 2 hours ago Everybody knows by now that the delivery drone ambitions of companies like FedEx and UPS amount to marketing stunts. But what happens when those stunts don’t go quite as planned? UPS knows ...

UPS delivers on truck-drone hybrid (The 3:59, Ep. 182) - CNET CNET - 3 hours ago Also on the show: another Uber scandal, and Verizon and Yahoo agree on new deal terms.

UPS put a delivery drone in a delivery truck to make deliveries - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago The shipping giant tries out an electric truck with a drone launch pad to test drone-assisted deliveries.

UPS tests drone deliveries in Florida with eye to cost cuts Reuters Technology - 4 hours ago (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc tested home delivery by drone in Lithia, Florida, on Monday, the first step in what the company hopes will be a move toward more ...