Seven new species of night frogs from India including four miniature forms

Seven new species of frog are discovered in India Daily Mail - 43 minutes ago Researchers from the University of Delhi discovered the frogs in the Western Ghats, which is known to be a hotspot for biodiversity in India.

Seven New Frogs Found, Including Four That Could Fit on Your Fingernail Discovery News - 3 hours ago All of the newly found frogs are nocturnal and four tiny ones sound just like insects.

Frogs Fit on a Fingertip: Tiny New Species Discovered in India Livescience - 3 hours ago Four newly discovered frog species from India are small enough to perch on a thumbnail with room to spare.

So Tiny! Miniature Frog Species Are Among World's Smallest (Photos) Livescience - 3 hours ago Some of the smallest known frogs in the world were recently discovered following a five-year survey in India.