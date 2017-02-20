Mapping the family tree of starsPhys.org - 17 hours ago
Astronomers are borrowing principles applied in biology and archaeology to build a family tree of the stars in the galaxy. By studying chemical signatures found in the stars, they are piecing ...Mapping the family tree of stars, AlphaGalileo - 19 hours ago
Family tree of stars helps reconstruct Milky Way’s formationNewscientist - 18 hours ago
Using an array of chemical elements detected in stars as proxies for their “DNA”, stellar histories can be tracked around the galaxy, mapping a family tree
Building a family tree of starsUPI - 16 hours ago
Brooks HaysFeb. 20 (UPI) -- Using chemical signatures as a stand-in for DNA, researchers constructed an evolutionary tree of stars.Building a family tree of stars, SpaceDaily - 8 hours ago