Mapping the family tree of stars

Astronomers are borrowing principles applied in biology and archaeology to build a family tree of the stars in the galaxy. By studying chemical signatures found in the stars, they are piecing ...

Using an array of chemical elements detected in stars as proxies for their “DNA”, stellar histories can be tracked around the galaxy, mapping a family tree

Brooks HaysFeb. 20 (UPI) -- Using chemical signatures as a stand-in for DNA, researchers constructed an evolutionary tree of stars.

