Nickel helps scientists iron out a core planetary mystery

Laboratory experiments offer a glimpse into why planets are not all created equal.

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

New work from Carnegie's Stephen Elardo and Anat Shahar shows that interactions between iron and nickel under the extreme pressures and temperatures similar to a planetary interior can help ...

Why are there different 'flavors' of iron around the Solar System, SpaceDaily - 2 hours ago

Why Are There Different 'Flavors' of Iron Around the Solar System?, Newswise - 10 hours ago

Why are there different 'flavors' of iron around the Solar System?, Eurekalert - 11 hours ago