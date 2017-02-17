'Tully monster' mystery is far from solved, group arguesPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Last year, headlines in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Scientific American and other outlets declared that a decades-old paleontological mystery had been solved. The "Tully monster," an ancient ...‘Tully monster’ mystery is far from solved, Science Blog - 17 minutes ago
'Tully monster' mystery is far from solved, group argues, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
'Tully monster' mystery is far from solved, Penn-led group argues, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
Mystery of the ancient 'Tully Monster' is far from solvedDaily Mail - 2 hours ago
A new study led by University of Pennsylvania researchers claims that the 300 million-year-old Tully Monster is in fact not a fish, reigniting a mystery that has puzzled scientists for decades. ...
Tully Monster mystery not a closed case, scientists sayUPI - 48 minutes ago
Brooks HaysFeb. 20 (UPI) -- Scientists are calling for the Tully Monster mystery to be reopened. Papers claiming the species was a vertebrate are flawed, scientists now say.