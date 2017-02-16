Organic matter discovered on dwarf planet Ceres hints at potential for life ABC Science - 8 minutes ago DAWN DISCOVERY: Simple organic molecules have been detected on the dwarf planet Ceres, adding to evidence it contains key ingredients essential for life.

[Perspective] Dwarf planet Ceres and the ingredients of life Science Now - 2 hours ago A fundamental question in the evolution of the early Earth is the origin of the oceans and of some of the organic molecules that were required for the formation of life. Earth formed in the ...

NASA's Dawn mission finds life's building blocks on dwarf planet Ceres L.A. Times - 1 hours ago It sure doesn’t pay to underestimate Ceres: NASA’s Dawn spacecraft has spotted signs of organic molecules on the frigid dwarf planet. The findings, published in the journal Science, may ...

Organic Material Discovery Suggests Life Could Exist on Dwarf Planet Ceres Discovery News - 4 hours ago NASA's Dawn mission has detected tar-like organic compounds on the dwarf planet's surface, bolstering prospects for life on the largest body in the asteroid belt.

Dwarf planet Ceres boasts organic compounds, raising prospect of life Reuters - 4 hours ago CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - A NASA spacecraft has detected carbon-based materials, similar to what may have been the building blocks for life on Earth, on the Texas-sized dwarf planet Ceres ...

Scientists find naturally occurring organic compounds on Ceres UPI - 1 hours ago Brooks HaysFeb. 16 (UPI) -- New research suggests organic compounds found on Ceres are naturally occurring, born of geochemical processes hiding beneath Ceres' surface.