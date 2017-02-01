Churchill's search for ET Phys.org - 2 hours ago War correspondent, statesman, astronomer. Stargazing may not be what Winston Churchill is best remembered for, but a treatise he wrote on extraterrestrial life has revealed his scientific acumen ...

Winston Churchill’s essay on alien life found Nature News - 2 hours ago A newly unearthed article by the great politician reveals that he reasoned like a scientist about the likelihood of extraterrestrials, writes Mario Livio.

Winston Churchill's secret essay about existence of aliens revealed The Independent - 3 hours ago The former prime minister thought deeply about the chance of life elsewhere in the universe – and made a number of eerily accurate predictions

Read Churchill’s Words About Life in Space (He Was a Believer) TIME - 3 hours ago When you’re bracing for war, facing down the Nazis and preparing to become the only fighting democracy on the continent of Europe, you’d think have more than enough to think about. ...

Winston Churchill's views on aliens revealed in lost essay BBC News - 3 hours ago A newly unearthed essay by Winston Churchill reveals he was open to the possibility of life on other planets.

Winston Churchill Pondered Alien Life, Essay Reveals Discovery News - 29 minutes ago A never-published work shows that the famed wartime leader thought like a scientist about the potential for life elsewhere in the universe.

Churchill mused about life on Mars in extraordinary essay Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Churchill famously ordered that UFO sightings should be kept secret in 1952 to avoid public panic. However an essay uncovered in the US shows he believed there may well be life on Mars. ...

Winston Churchill on Aliens: 1939 Essay Discovered Livescience - 2 hours ago Winston Churchill was known for his leadership during World War II, but a newfound essay on alien life reveals another side of him, one that was deeply curious about the universe. Winston Churchill on Aliens: 1939 Essay Discovered, SPACE.com - 3 hours ago



Unearthed essay on alien life reveals Churchill the scientist Reuters - 2 hours ago LONDON (Reuters) - A newly unearthed essay by Winston Churchill shows Britain's wartime leader was uncannily prescient about the possibility of alien life on planets orbiting stars other than ...

Lost Winston Churchill essay reveals his thoughts on alien life The Verge - 3 hours ago A newly discovered essay by Winston Churchill shows that the British statesman gave a lot of thought to the existential question that has inspired years of scientific research and ...

Lost Essay Reveals Winston Churchill Was Almost Certain Aliens Exist Gizmodo - 3 hours ago Unlike so many politicians these days, Winston Churchill held a deep admiration for learning and science. A rediscovered essay—forgotten in a museum for nearly sixty years—reveals Churchill’s ...