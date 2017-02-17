First live birth evidence in dinosaur relative BBC News - 2 hours ago Scientists have uncovered the first evidence of live births in the group of animals that includes dinosaurs, crocodiles and birds.

Long-dead reptile gave live birth, study says Phys.org - 4 hours ago An unusually long-necked marine reptile gave birth to live young 245 million years ago—the only known member of the dinosaur, bird and croc family to not lay eggs, researchers said Tuesday.

