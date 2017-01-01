Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Explosive beginnings of a supernova spotted for the first time

Cosmos Magazine - 47 minutes ago

Astronomers witnessed the infancy of one of the most spectacular sights in the universe. Amy Middleton reports.

Supernova spotted shortly after explosion

ScienceNews - 47 minutes ago

Early observations of exploding star could indicate that stars become unstable as they near death.

An Exploding Star Is Caught in the Act

Discovery News - 17 minutes ago

When an automated sky survey bags a three-hour old supernova, astronomers around the world spring into action and find the smoking gun.

Scientists spotted a supernova just hours after it exploded

Popular Science - 47 minutes ago

Space Its dying gasps could reveal what makes stars go out with a bang Scientists aren't sure why or how these stars detonate, but recent observations of a six-hour-old ...

