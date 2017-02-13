Team makes planet hunting a group effort, finds more than 100 candidates

Scientists make huge dataset of nearby stars available to public Phys.org - 9 hours ago The search for planets beyond our solar system is about to gain some new recruits. Scientists make huge dataset of nearby stars available to public, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago



Scientists Need Your Help Discovering the Next Exoplanet Gizmodo - 1 hours ago Calling all space cadets: Today, a group of researchers led by the Carnegie Institute of Science released an impressive database containing 61,000 so-called Doppler velocity measurements of ...

US scientists discover 60 planets near our solar system Daily Mail - 3 hours ago The discovery of 60 new planets, including Gliese 411b (artist's impression pictured) was made by an international team of researchers, led by the University of Hertfordshire.

Researchers release a big dataset to help crowdsource the search for exoplanets TechCrunch - 7 hours ago What are you up over President’s Day weekend? If you didn’t answer “searching for exoplanets,” it’s time to seriously reconsider your priorities and head ...