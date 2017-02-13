Team makes planet hunting a group effort, finds more than 100 candidatesPhys.org - 3 hours ago
An international team of astronomers released the largest-ever compilation of exoplanet-detecting observations made using a technique called the radial velocity method. They demonstrated how ...Team makes planet hunting a group effort, finds more than 100 candidates, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Team makes planet hunting a group effort, finds more than 100 candidates, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago
Scientists make huge dataset of nearby stars available to publicPhys.org - 9 hours ago
The search for planets beyond our solar system is about to gain some new recruits.Scientists make huge dataset of nearby stars available to public, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
Scientists Need Your Help Discovering the Next ExoplanetGizmodo - 1 hours ago
Calling all space cadets: Today, a group of researchers led by the Carnegie Institute of Science released an impressive database containing 61,000 so-called Doppler velocity measurements of ...
US scientists discover 60 planets near our solar systemDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
The discovery of 60 new planets, including Gliese 411b (artist's impression pictured) was made by an international team of researchers, led by the University of Hertfordshire.
Researchers release a big dataset to help crowdsource the search for exoplanetsTechCrunch - 7 hours ago
What are you up over President’s Day weekend? If you didn’t answer “searching for exoplanets,” it’s time to seriously reconsider your priorities and head ...
A team of astronomers open dataset of nearby stars to the publicAstronomy.com - 46 minutes ago
Now anyone can help the search for new exoplanets.