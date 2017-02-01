Physicists improve method for designing fusion experiments

Physicists improve method for designing fusion experimentsPhys.org - 47 minutes ago
"Measure twice, cut once" is an old carpenter's proverb—a reminder that careful planning can save time and materials in the long run.
Physicist improves method for designing fusion experimentsScience Blog - 5 hours ago
“Measure twice, cut once” is an old carpenter’s proverb–a reminder that careful planning can save time and materials in the long run. The concept also applies to the ...
UMD physicist improves method for designing fusion experimentsEurekalert - 9 hours ago
University of Maryland physicist Matt Landreman has made an important revision to a software tool used to design fusion experiments known as stellarators. The new method results in designs that ...