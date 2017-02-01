Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Physicists improve method for designing fusion experiments

Phys.org - 47 minutes ago

"Measure twice, cut once" is an old carpenter's proverb—a reminder that careful planning can save time and materials in the long run.

Physicist improves method for designing fusion experiments

Science Blog - 5 hours ago

&#8220;Measure twice, cut once&#8221; is an old carpenter&#8217;s proverb&#8211;a reminder that careful planning can save time and materials in the long run. The concept also applies to the ...

UMD physicist improves method for designing fusion experiments

Eurekalert - 9 hours ago

University of Maryland physicist Matt Landreman has made an important revision to a software tool used to design fusion experiments known as stellarators. The new method results in designs that ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer