Physicists improve method for designing fusion experiments Phys.org - 47 minutes ago "Measure twice, cut once" is an old carpenter's proverb—a reminder that careful planning can save time and materials in the long run.

Physicist improves method for designing fusion experiments Science Blog - 5 hours ago “Measure twice, cut once” is an old carpenter’s proverb–a reminder that careful planning can save time and materials in the long run. The concept also applies to the ...