Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

BBC's Planet Earth II comes to Snapchat

USA today - 4 hours ago

New version of popular TV show shown in brief online form &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

BBC jumps into Snapchat Shows with Planet Earth II; Snap expands Snapcodes

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

&nbsp;Snapchat may be facing slowing user growth, and relatively no revenues, outside of the U.S. at the moment, but it is also tapping the international opportunity in other ways. Today, ...

Nature documentary 'Planet Earth II' is coming to Snapchat

Engadget - 7 hours ago

Planet Earth II was probably the BBC&#039;s best piece of TV programming last year. The documentary series captured and, more importantly, explained the natural world with nuanced narration ...

'Planet Earth II' is coming to Snapchat a day early (sort of) - CNET

CNET - 7 hours ago

Snapchat will debut a companion series to the BBC's buzzed-about nature documentary a day before main program premieres in the US.

Planet Earth II is coming to Snapchat

The Verge - 7 hours ago

Snap and the BBC are bringing six exclusive episodes of Planet Earth II to Snapchat. The short run of mobile episodes will debut on February 17th, one day before the full series runs ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer