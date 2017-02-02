Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Flash Physics: Stray black hole spotted, new urban wind turbine, Mark Walport to lead new UK science agency

Today's selection of need-to-know updates from the world of physics

Stray black hole in Milky Way could be a cosmic bullet

Think "Milky Way" and "black hole," and the supermassive pit of gravity at the center of our galaxy is bound to come to mind. But there are a collection of other rogue black holes wandering ...

Tail of stray black hole hiding in the Milky Way

It is difficult to find black holes, because they are completely black. In some cases black holes cause effects which can be seen. For example if a black hole has a companion star, gas streaming ...

Keio University discover stray black hole in the Milky Way

Researchers at Keio University analyzed the motion in an enigmatic gas cloud, revealing signs of a hidden black hole in our galaxy. And, they say the method could be used to find others. ...

A New Method Could Reveal the Stealthiest Black Holes in the Galaxy

Black holes are the strong, silent type—an age-old enigma. Hubble estimates that there are roughly 100 million black holes in our galaxy alone, but because their gravitational pull is so intense, ...

Stray black hole found hiding in the Milky Way

Tail of stray black hole hiding in the Milky Way From the NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF NATURAL SCIENCES It is difficult to find black holes, because they are completely black. In some cases black ...

Tail gives away loner black hole hiding in Milky Way

Brooks HaysFeb. 2 (UPI) -- Astronomers have happened upon a solitary black hole wandering quietly through the Milky Way.

New technique could reveal the sneakiest black holes in the galaxy

While studying the molecular gas around a distant supernova remnant, researchers at Japan’s Keio University have discovered a new way to detected “quiet” black holes – those that don’t ...

