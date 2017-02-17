Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

A Cosmic Cat and Lobster Say Hello

TIME - 2 hours ago

It took 2 billion pixels to create the image

ESO's OmegaCam captures a two billion pixel nebula view

Gizmag - 8 hours ago

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has released a staggeringly detailed visible light image of the famous Cat's Paw and Lobster nebulae, made up of around two billion pixels. Officially ...

Celestial cat meets cosmic lobster

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Astronomers have for a long time studied the glowing, cosmic clouds of gas and dust catalogued as NGC 6334 and NGC 6357, this gigantic new image from ESO's Very Large Telescope Survey Telescope ...

Celestial cat meets cosmic lobster, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Celestial cat meets cosmic lobster, Science Blog - 5 hours ago
Celestial cat meets cosmic lobster, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago

Two BILLION pixel image reveals Cat and Lobster nebulae

Daily Mail - 14 minutes ago

The new picture from the Very Large Telescope uses roughly two billion pictures to display the Cat’s Paw and Lobster nebulae, which sit 5500 and 8000 light-years away from Earth.

Ground control to major zoom: Space in 2B glorious pixels - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

The Cat's Paw Nebula and Lobster Nebula are positively incandescent in one of the largest images ever released by the European Southern Observatory.

Cosmic Cat Greets Space Lobster in Amazing Nebula Views

SPACE.com - 7 hours ago

In a new deep-space photo of two starry nebulas, a cat's paw reaches out to high-five a glowing, red lobster.

Gorgeous New Nebula Image Proves Cats Really Do Belong In Space

Gizmodo - 8 hours ago

All cat lovers are familiar with toe beans, the little jellies that adorn the bottom your fur baby’s paws. If you, like me, love kitties and space—ideally kitties in space—you’re guaranteed ...

Stunning image of the Cat's Paw Nebula isn't fuzzy at all - CNET

CNET Crave - 2 hours ago

One of the largest images ever released by the European Southern Observatory lets you explore the Cat's Paw and Lobster nebulae in detail.

ESO’s newest nebula image may be the biggest picture it’s ever taken

Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago

At 49,511 x 39,136 pixels, the image clocks in at 5.4 GB.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer