A Cosmic Cat and Lobster Say Hello

It took 2 billion pixels to create the image
The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has released a staggeringly detailed visible light image of the famous Cat's Paw and Lobster nebulae, made up of around two billion pixels. Officially ...
Astronomers have for a long time studied the glowing, cosmic clouds of gas and dust catalogued as NGC 6334 and NGC 6357, this gigantic new image from ESO's Very Large Telescope Survey Telescope ...Celestial cat meets cosmic lobster, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
The new picture from the Very Large Telescope uses roughly two billion pictures to display the Cat’s Paw and Lobster nebulae, which sit 5500 and 8000 light-years away from Earth.
The Cat's Paw Nebula and Lobster Nebula are positively incandescent in one of the largest images ever released by the European Southern Observatory.
In a new deep-space photo of two starry nebulas, a cat's paw reaches out to high-five a glowing, red lobster.
All cat lovers are familiar with toe beans, the little jellies that adorn the bottom your fur baby’s paws. If you, like me, love kitties and space—ideally kitties in space—you’re guaranteed ...
One of the largest images ever released by the European Southern Observatory lets you explore the Cat's Paw and Lobster nebulae in detail.
At 49,511 x 39,136 pixels, the image clocks in at 5.4 GB.