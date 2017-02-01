Frogs use non-Newtonian saliva to capture prey

Frogs use non-Newtonian saliva to capture preyPhysics World - 3 hours ago
Extreme softness makes a frog's tongue a lethal weapon
Frogs get by with a little help from their reversible salivaGizmag - 4 hours ago
Frog tongues are sticky like glue and that's all there is to it, right? Actually no, it turns out that things aren't quite that simple. Led by mechanical engineering Ph.D. student Alexis ...
The Frog Tongue's Sticky Secrets RevealedDiscover Magazine - 8 hours ago
How does one get stuck studying frog tongues? Our study into the sticky, slimy world of frogs all began with a humorous video of a real African bullfrog lunging at fake insects in a mobile game. ...
What gives frog tongues gift of grabScienceNews - Tue 31 Jan 17
Here’s what puts the grip in a frog’s high-speed strike: quick-change saliva and a tongue softer than a marshmallow.
Reversible saliva allows frogs to hang on to next mealPhys.org - Tue 31 Jan 17
A frog uses its whip-like tongue to snag its prey faster than a human can blink, hitting it with a force five times greater than gravity. How does it hang onto its meal as the food rockets back ...
Frogs have a high speed sticky tongue to catch preyDaily Mail - 5 hours ago
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology inspired by a video of a frog playing a video game have discovered the secret behind a frogs high speed, sticky tongue.
Non-Newtonian saliva gives frog’s tongue sticking powerChemistry World - 13 hours ago
Discovery offers route to frog-inspired adhesives
How frogs catch flies with their sticky tonguesDaily Mail - 15 hours ago
Scientists have discovered that frogs – of which more than 4,000 species around the world have sticky tongues - have ‘reversible’ saliva.
Frog spit is one of the stickiest things you can findZME Science - 16 hours ago
The meager frog employs a very complex mechanism.
Frogs use elastic tongues and reversible spit to catch preyPopular Science - Tue 31 Jan 17
Science Check out these spitting images New research reveals a frog's meal is dependent on the softness of its tongue and the versatility of its saliva.
Reversible Saliva Allows Frogs to Hang on to Next MealLaboratory Equipment - 11 hours ago
NewsA frog uses its whip-like tongue to snag its prey faster than a human can blink, hitting it with a force five times greater than gravity. How does it hang onto its meal as the food rockets ...
Frog saliva is ‘specially evolved’ to capture insects, study findsRedOrbit - 8 hours ago
Snatching flies out of the air is no easy task, but new research published this week in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface had revealed that frogs have a secret weapon in their arsenal ...