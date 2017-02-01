Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Frogs use non-Newtonian saliva to capture prey

Physics World - 3 hours ago

Extreme softness makes a frog's tongue a lethal weapon

Frogs get by with a little help from their reversible saliva

Gizmag - 4 hours ago

Frog tongues are sticky like glue and that's all there is to it, right? Actually no, it turns out that things aren't quite that simple. Led by mechanical engineering Ph.D. student Alexis ...

The Frog Tongue's Sticky Secrets Revealed

Discover Magazine - 8 hours ago

How does one get stuck studying frog tongues? Our study into the sticky, slimy world of frogs all began with a humorous video of a real African bullfrog lunging at fake insects in a mobile game. ...

What gives frog tongues gift of grab

ScienceNews - Tue 31 Jan 17

Here’s what puts the grip in a frog’s high-speed strike: quick-change saliva and a tongue softer than a marshmallow.

Reversible saliva allows frogs to hang on to next meal

Phys.org - Tue 31 Jan 17

A frog uses its whip-like tongue to snag its prey faster than a human can blink, hitting it with a force five times greater than gravity. How does it hang onto its meal as the food rockets back ...

Frogs have a high speed sticky tongue to catch prey

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology inspired by a video of a frog playing a video game have discovered the secret behind a frogs high speed, sticky tongue.

Non-Newtonian saliva gives frog’s tongue sticking power

Chemistry World - 13 hours ago

Discovery offers route to frog-inspired adhesives

How frogs catch flies with their sticky tongues

Daily Mail - 15 hours ago

Scientists have discovered that frogs – of which more than 4,000 species around the world have sticky tongues - have ‘reversible’ saliva.

Frog spit is one of the stickiest things you can find

ZME Science - 16 hours ago

The meager frog employs a very complex mechanism.

Frogs use elastic tongues and reversible spit to catch prey

Popular Science - Tue 31 Jan 17

Science Check out these spitting images New research reveals a frog's meal is dependent on the softness of its tongue and the versatility of its saliva.

Reversible Saliva Allows Frogs to Hang on to Next Meal

Laboratory Equipment - 11 hours ago

NewsA frog uses its whip-like tongue to snag its prey faster than a human can blink, hitting it with a force five times greater than gravity. How does it hang onto its meal as the food rockets ...

Frog saliva is ‘specially evolved’ to capture insects, study finds

RedOrbit - 8 hours ago

Snatching flies out of the air is no easy task, but new research published this week in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface had revealed that frogs have a secret weapon in their arsenal ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer