AI cleans up against human poker players in landmark victory

Gizmag - 15 minutes ago

AI has claimed some sizable scalps in recent years, with IBM's Watson toppling humans at Jeopardy and Google's AlphaGo program taking down a professional Go player last year. And researchers ...

AI victory over pro poker players hailed as milestone as computer learns to successfully trick humans

The Independent - 2 hours ago

&apos;The best AI&apos;s ability to do strategic reasoning with imperfect information has now surpassed that of the best humans&apos;

An AI Poker Bot Has Whipped the Pros

MIT Technology Review - 2 hours ago

It’s another seminal moment for machine learning, and a painful schooling for humans.

AI Decisively Defeats Human Poker Players

IEEE Spectrum - 5 hours ago

An AI named Libratus has beaten human pro players in no-limit Texas Hold'em for the first time

Know when to fold 'em: AI beats world's top poker players

TechXplore - 7 hours ago

If you were about to start playing a game of online poker, you might want to think again. Humankind has just been beaten at yet another game, this time Heads-Up No-Limit Texas Hold'em poker. ...

AI just won a poker tournament against professional players

Newscientist - 9 hours ago

A poker-playing artificial intelligence has claimed victory against humans, winning with a lead of $1.7 million by constantly tweaking its strategy

AI program beats humans in poker game

BBC Technology - 4 hours ago

An artificial intelligence program has easily beaten four top poker players in a landmark game.

Libratus, the poker-playing AI, destroyed its four human rivals

Engadget - 5 hours ago

The Steve Miller classic profoundly states that &quot;you&#039;ve got to know when to hold &#039;em, know when to fold &#039;em,&quot; and for the first time, an AI has out-gambled ...

AI has definitively bested humans at poker

The Verge - 5 hours ago

The 20-day poker tournament between four human pros and an artificial intelligence program concluded last night. The AI, named Libratus, was created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon ...

Carnegie Mellon creates a poker-playing AI that can beat the pros

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

&nbsp;To be great at poker you gotta know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away, and know when to core dump. That&#8217;s only part of the technique a new AI system ...

Oh the humanity! Poker computer trounces humans in big step for AI

Guardian.co.uk - 22 hours ago

Libratus, an artificial intelligence robot, has won chips worth $1.5m from four of the world’s top poker players in a three-week challenge at a Pittsburgh casinoEvery day for the last 20 days, ...

