AI cleans up against human poker players in landmark victory

AI cleans up against human poker players in landmark victoryGizmag - 15 minutes ago
AI has claimed some sizable scalps in recent years, with IBM's Watson toppling humans at Jeopardy and Google's AlphaGo program taking down a professional Go player last year. And researchers ...
AI victory over pro poker players hailed as milestone as computer learns to successfully trick humansThe Independent - 2 hours ago
'The best AI's ability to do strategic reasoning with imperfect information has now surpassed that of the best humans'
An AI Poker Bot Has Whipped the ProsMIT Technology Review - 2 hours ago
It’s another seminal moment for machine learning, and a painful schooling for humans.
AI Decisively Defeats Human Poker PlayersIEEE Spectrum - 5 hours ago
An AI named Libratus has beaten human pro players in no-limit Texas Hold'em for the first time
Know when to fold 'em: AI beats world's top poker playersTechXplore - 7 hours ago
If you were about to start playing a game of online poker, you might want to think again. Humankind has just been beaten at yet another game, this time Heads-Up No-Limit Texas Hold'em poker. ...
AI just won a poker tournament against professional playersNewscientist - 9 hours ago
A poker-playing artificial intelligence has claimed victory against humans, winning with a lead of $1.7 million by constantly tweaking its strategy
AI program beats humans in poker gameBBC Technology - 4 hours ago
An artificial intelligence program has easily beaten four top poker players in a landmark game.
Libratus, the poker-playing AI, destroyed its four human rivalsEngadget - 5 hours ago
The Steve Miller classic profoundly states that "you've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em," and for the first time, an AI has out-gambled ...
AI has definitively bested humans at pokerThe Verge - 5 hours ago
The 20-day poker tournament between four human pros and an artificial intelligence program concluded last night. The AI, named Libratus, was created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon ...
Carnegie Mellon creates a poker-playing AI that can beat the prosTechCrunch - 5 hours ago
To be great at poker you gotta know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away, and know when to core dump. That’s only part of the technique a new AI system ...
Oh the humanity! Poker computer trounces humans in big step for AIGuardian.co.uk - 22 hours ago
Libratus, an artificial intelligence robot, has won chips worth $1.5m from four of the world’s top poker players in a three-week challenge at a Pittsburgh casinoEvery day for the last 20 days, ...