Ancestor of all vertebrates was a big mouth with no anus Newscientist - 3 hours ago A tiny fossil from China could be the earliest of all deuterostomes, creatures that eventually led to evolution of all vertebrates, including humans

Scientists find 'oldest human ancestor' BBC News - 4 hours ago Researchers have discovered the earliest known ancestor of humans - along with a vast range of other species.

You Are Related to a Horrible Assless Creature Gizmodo - less than a minute ago Here’s a joke for you: What has one horrible mouth and no butt? Your great-great-great-great-great-(etc.) grandpa, probably.Read more...

Ancient human ancestor was a big mouth USA today - 2 hours ago The freaky-looking thing lived about 450 million years ago and now takes the prize as humanity's earliest ancestor.

This ghastly sack of cells may be your distant ancestor Popular Science - 3 hours ago Animals Say hello to great-great-great-great … grandpa In a paper in Nature, scientists are claiming to have found humanity's oldest known ancestor.

Earliest known human ancestor is revealed in China Daily Mail - 3 hours ago The scientists who carried out the research, including some from the University of Cambridge, believe this creature is now the most primitive example of a so-called 'deuterostome'.

Tiny, 540-Million-Year-Old Human Ancestor Didn't Have an Anus Livescience - 3 hours ago A speck-size creature without an anus is the oldest known prehistoric ancestor of humans, a new study finds.

This Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Our Earliest Ancestor Discovery News - 4 hours ago The microscopic animal looked like a rounded sack covered with a thin, flexible skin.