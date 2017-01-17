Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancestor of all vertebrates was a big mouth with no anus

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

A tiny fossil from China could be the earliest of all deuterostomes, creatures that eventually led to evolution of all vertebrates, including humans

Scientists find 'oldest human ancestor'

BBC News - 4 hours ago

Researchers have discovered the earliest known ancestor of humans - along with a vast range of other species.

Bag-like sea creature was humans' oldest known ancestor

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Researchers have identified traces of what they believe is the earliest known prehistoric ancestor of humans—a microscopic, bag-like sea creature, which lived about 540 million years ago.

Bag-like Sea Creature was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor, Laboratory Equipment - less than a minute ago
Bag-like sea creature was humans' oldest known ancestor, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

You Are Related to a Horrible Assless Creature

Gizmodo - less than a minute ago

Here’s a joke for you: What has one horrible mouth and no butt? Your great-great-great-great-great-(etc.) grandpa, probably.Read more...

Ancient human ancestor was a big mouth

USA today - 2 hours ago

The freaky-looking thing lived about 450 million years ago and now takes the prize as humanity's earliest ancestor. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

This ghastly sack of cells may be your distant ancestor

Popular Science - 3 hours ago

Animals Say hello to great-great-great-great … grandpa In a paper in Nature, scientists are claiming to have found humanity's oldest known ancestor.

Earliest known human ancestor is revealed in China

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

The scientists who carried out the research, including some from the University of Cambridge, believe this creature is now the most primitive example of a so-called 'deuterostome'.

Tiny, 540-Million-Year-Old Human Ancestor Didn't Have an Anus

Livescience - 3 hours ago

A speck-size creature without an anus is the oldest known prehistoric ancestor of humans, a new study finds.

This Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Our Earliest Ancestor

Discovery News - 4 hours ago

The microscopic animal looked like a rounded sack covered with a thin, flexible skin.

Humans' oldest known ancestor was a tiny, bag-like sea creature

UPI - 1 minutes ago

Brooks HaysJan. 30 (UPI) -- Humans' earliest known relative was a small, deep-sea creature resembling a shrunken grocery sack.

