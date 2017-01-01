Artificial skin uses snake-like senses to feel the heat Gizmag - 4 hours ago Through a special organ on their snouts, pit vipers can sense the body heat of their prey. Scientists at Caltech and ETH Zurich have developed an artificial skin that uses a similar ...

Heat-sensitive artificial skin mimics viper organ The Engineer - 2 hours ago Researchers at the California Institute of Technology and ETH Zurich have created an artificial skin that can sense temperature changes, which could enable amputees to sense heat via prosthetics. ...